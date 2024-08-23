Agniveer recruitment drive in Assam sees participation of 25,000 youths, says Army

Guwahati, August 23 The Indian Army has successfully conducted a week-long Agniveer recruitment rally in Assam’s Udalguri district where at least 25,000 youths participated from different corners of the state, officials said on Friday.

According to an official statement, the recruitment drive was also held for Junior Commissioned Officers for the Army and witnessed the presence of candidates from various parts of seven northeastern states.

The recruitment drive was completed on Friday which commenced on August 16.

An Army official said, “The drive was conducted at the Upendranath Brahma Football Stadium in Udalguri from August 16 to August 23, 2024. This significant event offered a golden opportunity for the youth of the northeastern states, with a particular focus on the districts of Lower Assam, to serve the nation as Agniveers.”

Approximately 25,000 candidates appeared for the written exam, out of which 2,500 candidates from 13 districts of Assam and seven northeastern states were shortlisted for the recruitment rally.

“The districts included in the rally were Baksa, Chirang, Barpeta, Golpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Darrang, Udalguri, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and South Solmara. The rally was held not only for the recruitment of Agniveers but also for the selection of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) from all seven North Eastern states,” the official added.

An official release from the Indian Army mentioned that the selection process was rigorous, involving a series of assessments that included physical fitness tests and medical examinations.

The selected candidates, based on merit, will be sent to the respective training centres to commence their journey as proud members of the Indian Army, said the official.

“The Indian Army extends its deepest gratitude to the Civil Administration and the State Police for their unwavering support, which was instrumental in ensuring the success of this event. The rally stands as a testament to the commitment of the Indian Army to fostering and nurturing the potential of the youth from the northeastern region, offering them a chance to serve the nation with honour and dedication,” the release further stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor