Agniveers will get benefit of reservation in MP police: CM Yadav

Bhopal, July 26 The Madhya Pradesh government will give reservation to ‘Agniveer’ personnel in the state’s police and other paramilitary forces, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday.

He said the state government will give the benefit of reservation to 'Agniveers' in recruitment in the police and armed forces and the firefighting services.

"This is the first priority of the defence sector and a major step towards defence reforms. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to provide reservation for firefighters in the state as per Prime Minister Modi's spirit," CM Yadav said.

He stated on Kargil Victory Day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address in Ladakh emphasized the special role of firefighters in the Indian Army.

Yadav said the 'Agneepath' scheme is an important initiative to increase the strength of the country and connect the powerful youth with the army.

"Agniveer Jawan's plan Agneepath is a plan to modernize the army in the true sense and make the army young at the global level besides recruiting the right soldiers," CM Yadav said.

However, this is not the first time that the MP government has made such an announcement. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that Agniveer jawans will be given reservation in MP police recruitment.

