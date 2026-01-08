Agnivesh Agarwal: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Sudden Demise of Anil Agarwal's Son in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, January 8, expressed grief over the sudden demise of Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh Agarwal. The 49-year-old died of a heart attack following a skiing accident in US.

The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening," PM Modi wrote on X. The Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal described the day as his "darkest" day of his life. "My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us," Agarwal posted on X.

PM Modi reacted to Anil Agarwal's post, "The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister wrote.

The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti.@AnilAgarwal_Vedhttps://t.co/qn0DBuBj2S — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2026

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). Born in Patna on June 3, 1976, Agnivesh studied at Mayo College, Ajmer. After completing his studies, he set up Fujeirah Gold and later became chairman of Hindustan Zinc.

"Agnivesh was many things – a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," the grieving father said.

Also Read | 'Deeply shocking': PM Modi condoles untimely passing of Agnivesh Agarwal.

Father Anil explained about his son Agnivesh's career, said, he was a sportsman, a musician, a leader. He said he said, "studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, went on to set up one of the finest companies Fujeirah Gold, became Chairman of Hindustan Zinc, and earned the respect of colleagues and friends alike. Yet, beyond all titles and achievements, he remained simple, warm, and deeply human," the grieving father said.

The industrialist also reiterated his son's belief in building a self-reliant India, quoting Agnivesh as saying that the country lacked nothing and should never lag behind. "We shared a dream to ensure that no child sleeps hungry, no child is denied education, every woman stands on her own feet, and every young Indian has meaningful work. I had promised Agni that more than 75 per cent of what we earn would be given back to society," Anil Agarwal added.