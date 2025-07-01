Agra: 75-Year-Old Man Collapses During Check-Up, Saved by Doctor’s Timely CPR; Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

Agra, Uttar Pradesh (July 1, 2025): A 75-year-old man narrowly escaped death after collapsing during a consultation at a clinic in Agra. The patient had been experiencing dizziness and temporary vision loss. He lost consciousness while explaining his symptoms to the doctor. Dr Himanshu Yadav, who was attending to the patient, shared details of the incident on Facebook. He stated that immediate cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was given within 10 seconds, which helped revive the elderly man. The entire episode was captured on the clinic’s CCTV camera.

According to the reports, the patient had consulted several doctors earlier but had not received a confirmed diagnosis. Following the emergency, medical tests revealed that he was suffering from complete heart block. This condition occurs when the heart's electrical system fails, disrupting the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. It explained the frequent fainting spells the elderly patient had been experiencing.

Dr Yadav clarified that although the situation appeared similar to a heart attack, it was an electrical failure in the heart. The patient was immediately fitted with a temporary pacemaker, and a permanent one was implanted the next day. He has since recovered and has been discharged.

The doctor stressed that such cases can be fatal if not treated promptly, as both the heart and brain are deprived of oxygen. However, timely medical intervention can save lives, as demonstrated in this case.