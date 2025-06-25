Agra Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Dancing Women During Wedding in Uttar Pradesh; Several Injured, Horrific Video Surfaces

A shocking incident during a wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district has left at least six people seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into a group of women dancing on the road. A video of the accident, which occurred in the Sikandara Thana area, has gone viral on social media. It shows women dressed in traditional clothes dancing in celebration while surrounded by men and children. Moments later, a speeding car crashes into the group from behind, turning the joyful scene into chaos and panic.

TW: A wedding procession was underway in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, when a speeding car struck the group, injuring many people. The police are searching for the driver and the vehicle.

According to the several media reports, more than six women sustained serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the spot following the accident. The Agra Police Commissionerate has reportedly taken note of the viral video and directed the Station House Officer of Sikandara to investigate and take appropriate action. According to the reports, Police have launched a manhunt to trace the absconding driver.

The incident follows another recent tragedy in the city. Just last week, four morning walkers were killed after a speeding vehicle carrying mangoes overturned on the Shahdara flyover in Agra’s Trans-Yamuna area. The driver in that case was also seriously injured.