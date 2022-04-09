Agra: BJP leader's son dies by strangulation

A fourth-year B-Tech student in Agra has committed suicide by strangulation. The youth's father is a BJP leader. When the family heard the news of the boy's death, they received a shock. Relatives reported the incident to police. Police then rushed to the spot and took down the strangled body. Police found a suicide note at the scene.

Anoop Tiwari, a resident of Durganagar area of ​​Nagla Padi, is a former BJP Mandal president. He has 2 children. The eldest son's name is Mrityunjay Tiwari and the youngest son's name is Dhananjay Tiwari. Dhananjay Tiwari was studying B.Tech in a private college in Agra. Dhananjay did not come out of his room on Saturday morning. Then the family members opened the door of his room. The family members were shocked to see the scene in the room. Dhananjay's body was found hanging from a fan. Upon getting information about this incident, the police also rushed to the spot. After a panchnama, the police took down the strangled body of Dhananjay Tiwari. A suicide note was found in Dhananjay's room. It explained the reason for the suicide.

