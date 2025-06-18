Agra-Firozabad Road Accident: 4 Killed As Speeding Pickup Carrying Mangoes Falls Off Shahdara Flyover on Morning Walkers (Watch)

A horrific accident took place on the Agra-Firozabad road on early Wednesday morning, June 18, in which four people lost their lives and one person was critically injured after a speeding pickup vehicle carrying mangoes lost balance and fell off the Shahdara flyover located in the Trans Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

Also Read | Mumbai: Passengers Injured After BEST Bus Collides With Tempo on Aarey Colony Road in Goregaon.

Visuals From Spot

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Four killed, one critically injured in Agra after a pickup vehicle lost balance and fell off Sahdra flyover under Agra Police Station area, on morning walkers under the flyover. The pickup vehicle was carrying mangoes. pic.twitter.com/0olCDoH3MV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 18, 2025

The vehicle landed on a group of morning walkers below the flyover. The accident occurred in the Agra Police Station area. According to initial reports, the pickup was travelling over the Sahdra flyover when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to break through the safety barrier and plunge onto the road beneath. The driver’s body was retrieved by cutting the damaged vehicle.

ACP Chhatta, Hemant Kumar said, "A pickup vehicle, which was carrying mangoes, lost balance, fell off the flyover on three morning walkers who were sitting under the flyover. The three died on the spot. We are being told that the driver died too. The helper is critical and he has been admitted to a hospital. Necessary action is being initiated."