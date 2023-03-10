Agra: Minor girl found injured in forest, police 'suspect' rape

A minor girl found in an injured condition in a forest here was admitted to a hospital and the probe has been started suspecting the victim might be raped, police informed on Friday.

As per the police, the girl had gone to her aunt's place for Holi but didn't come back. After her relatives started searching, she was found in an injured condition in the forest area.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said, adding she might be raped, but the final confirmation will be given only after the probe is completed.

The police have registered a case and investigations are on.

DCP City has also said that every aspect is being probed, and the culprits will not be spared.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor