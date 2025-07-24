Agra Road Accident: Van Carrying Devotees Rams Tree, 2 Killed, Others Injured

In tragic accident Two women got killed after van carrying devotes crashed into tree. Other five present in the van got injured and are currently receiving treatment. This accident took place on Thursday July 24.

As per the information provided by the officials, accident occurred when the driver of the van carrying devotees en route from Firozabad to the Mankameshwar temple in Agra, lost control and the vehicle rammed into a tree. Charan Devi (60) and Ramwati (55), residents of Firozabad, died at the scene. Sunita, Manju, Aaradhya, Nomi, and Pawan, the van driver, were injured.

In separate incident, A bus carrying pilgrims on the Amarnath Yatra route met with an accident on Monday, July 22, 2025, in the Kela Morh Tunnel-T2 along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Four pilgrims were injured in the incident and were shifted to the District Hospital in Ramban for treatment.