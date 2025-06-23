Agra Shocker: 9-Year Old Girl, Alleges Forced Prostitution by Adoptive Family and Others

A chilling video has surfaced from Agra, showing a small, innocent-looking 9-year-old girl making a horrifying accusation: "They are making me do business (referring to prostitution), they beat me a lot." As she spoke, her innocent face trembled with fear, and her body bore visible marks of injuries.

छोटी फूल जैसी मासूम बच्ची कह रही है “मुझसे धंधा करवा रहे हैं, बहुत मारते हैं।”



और ये कहते हुए उसका मासूम चेहरा डर से कांप रहा है, शरीर पर चोटों के निशान हैं।



आगरा के थाना सदर क्षेत्र में बच्ची का आरोप है कि कुछ लोग उससे गलत धंधा कराना चाहते है और…

The minor girl, from Agra's Sadar police station area, alleges that her adoptive mother, Geeta, and other individuals forced her into illegal activities and subjected her to severe beatings. Showing immense courage, the girl managed to lock her alleged tormentors in a room, escape, and reach a police outpost to seek help. In the viral video, she clearly identified all the accused by name, narrating the terrifying ordeal.

Following the circulation of the video, Sadar Bazar police swiftly registered a case and took the accused woman into custody. Investigations into these serious allegations are currently underway.