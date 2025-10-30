Agrarian crisis in Andhra a man-made calamity, says Jagan

Amaravati, Oct 30 Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been left without any assurance since the coalition government came to power, calling the current agrarian crisis a man-made calamity created by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

He held a video conference with party regional coordinators and district presidents from the party central office in the backdrop of Cyclone Montha, reviewed ground realities, and interacted on the prevailing situation in the affected districts.

YS Jagan recalled that during the YSRCP government, free crop insurance was implemented systematically, covering 85 lakh farmers and 70 lakh acres, with the government paying the insurance premium on behalf of farmers, and Rs. 7,802 crore compensation was paid to 54.55 lakh farmers in five years.

He contrasted this with the present situation, where only 19 lakh farmers and 19 lakh acres are insured, that too only those who have taken bank loans, as banks collected the premiums while providing credit.

He stated that for two years, not a single season’s premium has been paid by the current government, leaving the majority of farmers exposed and causing severe financial distress.

“What about the remaining farmers? Where is crop security now? This is clearly a man-made calamity,” he marked.

He said that in the last 16 months, the agriculture sector has completely deteriorated under the TDP-led coalition. The government has not provided an input subsidy, despite having to pay Rs. 600 crore to 5.5 lakh farmers, and has not supported farmers in any crop season.

He reminded that E-Crop was abolished, Rythu Bharosa Kendras were dismantled, and farmers were denied remunerative prices. He said that promises such as chilli procurement at Rs. 11,781 per quintal, tobacco purchase, mango procurement at Rs. 12 per kg, and onion procurement at Rs. 1,200 per quintal have all been abandoned, and even the promise of Rs. 50,000 per hectare compensation was not honoured.

He stated that under Annadata Sukhibhava, farmers were supposed to receive Rs. 40,000, but they were given only Rs. 5,000, calling it blatant cheating by Chandrababu Naidu.

“Every season farmers suffered, and not once did this government come to their rescue. When a government works responsibly, lives are not lost. During Montha, their publicity was at its peak, but relief on the ground was completely weak,” he said.

YS Jagan praised party leaders and cadres for standing with the people during the cyclone and directed them to stand firmly with farmers during crop damage assessment.

He said no farmer should face injustice in enumeration, and if the government attempts any manipulation or tries to commit mistakes, party leaders must question it and ensure the process is corrected. He emphasised that farmers must receive fair compensation and instructed leaders to remain vigilant and proactive so that no beneficiary is left out.

Referring to the coalition government's attempt to privatise newly established government medical colleges, YS Jagan reiterated that the public movement against privatisation will continue with full force.

He claimed that the one-crore signature campaign reflects the public sentiment, and rallies will be held in all Assembly constituencies on November 11, after being postponed due to Cyclone Montha.

