Agricultural waste can be converted into valuable national resource: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Jan 7 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that agricultural waste can be converted into a valuable national resource.

Speaking at the CSIR’s 'Technology Transfer Ceremony' event here, he noted that bio-bitumen is a transformative step towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

“Today marks a historic milestone in India’s road infrastructure, as the nation becomes the first in the world to commercially produce bio-bitumen,” said Gadkari, congratulating CSIR and its dedicated scientists, and thanked Union MoS Jitendra Singh for his constant support in achieving this pioneering breakthrough.

Gadkari further stated that this innovation will empower farmers, generate rural livelihoods, and boost the rural economy.

Bio-bitumen, he said, truly reflects the PM Narendra Modi government’s commitment to sustainable development, self-reliance, and environmentally responsible growth, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.

He pointed to successful trials of bio-bitumen made from rice straw, which has shown better performance than petroleum-based bitumen and helps reduce stubble burning.

The time has come to turn agricultural waste, crop residue, bamboo and biomass into green fuel and value-added products.

At an event last year, Gadkari highlighted the urgent need to cut India’s Rs 22 lakh crore fossil fuel import bill and reduce pollution caused by burning crop waste and vehicle emissions. “India must shift from being an energy importer to becoming an energy exporter, which he believes is achievable through sustainable bioenergy initiatives,” he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the 7.3 million tonnes of paddy straw, which is currently being burnt by farmers, can be converted into compressed biogas and bioethanol which could save Rs 1,600 crore forex on energy imports and cut pollution as well, according to a statement issued by the Indian Biogas Association (IBA) recently. This policy is likely to attract investments of Rs 37,500 crore and facilitate the setting up of 750 CBG projects in the country by 2028-29, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor