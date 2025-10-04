Agriculture backbone of India’s economy, and farmers are its soul: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 4 Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, participated in the Rabi Workshop and Agricultural Advisory Dialogue held in Patna during his visit to Bihar.

Addressing agricultural scientists, advisors, and farmers at the event, Chouhan said, “Agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy, and farmers are its soul. Serving farmers is akin to worshipping God.”

Recalling India’s agricultural transformation, the Union Minister said, “There was a time when India imported red wheat from the United States under the PL-480 programme. Today, our granaries are full of wheat and rice, and India is in a position to export food grains to other countries.” He credited this progress to the tireless efforts of farmers and the vital contribution of agriculture advisors.

Appreciating the role of agriculture advisors, Chouhan said that without them, the achievements of research laboratories would never reach the ground level. “The Government has recognised both the need and the value of agricultural advisors, and is fully committed to protecting their honour and interests,” he said.

Highlighting Bihar’s potential in pulses and maize production, the Union Minister said, “Through the Pulses Mission, India will achieve self-reliance in pulse production, and agriculture advisors will play a crucial role in this endeavour.” He also referred to the recent hike in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) approved by the Union Cabinet.

During the programme, Chouhan informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana focuses on districts with lower productivity, including several in Bihar. “Under this scheme, 11 departments will work collectively and in coordination to boost agricultural productivity,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s guiding principle of ‘Rashtrahit Sarvopari’ (Nation First), Chouhan asserted that India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers. “India today is moving forward as an independent and sovereign nation, acting on its own terms,” he said.

Commending the achievements of Bihar’s farmers, the Union Minister said that the state continues to lead in several crops and that agriculture will continue to remain the strongest foundation of India’s prosperity in the years ahead.

