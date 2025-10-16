Agriculture Ministry offers more flexibility to states for promoting drip, sprinkler irrigation

New Delhi, Oct 16 To promote efficient water use and boost farmer income, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has introduced more flexibility under the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme, empowering states to exceed spending limits set for projects under it, an official said on Thursday.

"Earlier, funds for such activities were limited to 20 per cent of the total allocation for each State/UT and 40 per cent for North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Now, States/UTs have been given greater flexibility to exceed these limits as per their specific requirements," said the official in a statement.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare implemented the Centrally-Sponsored Scheme of Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) from 2015-16 to 2021-22 as a component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), according to a Ministry document.

From 2022-23, the scheme is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY). The scheme focuses on enhancing water use efficiency at the farm level through micro Irrigation, namely, drip and sprinkler Irrigation systems, it said.

The initiative empowers States and Union Territories to take up micro-level water storage and conservation projects as part of “Other Interventions” (OI).

Under the revised guidelines, States and UTs can now plan micro-level water management activities-such as diggi construction and water harvesting systems-based on local needs.

"These systems can be developed for individual farmers as well as community use, ensuring sustainable water availability for micro-irrigation," said the statement.

Under the Scheme, Financial Assistance at the rate of 55 per cent and 45 per cent of the unit cost is provided to Small and Marginal farmers and other farmers respectively for installation of Micro Irrigation Systems, according to a document of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In addition, some States provide additional incentives/top-up subsidies to encourage farmers to adopt Micro Irrigation. The financial assistance is available to the beneficiary up to 5 hectares (ha). The beneficiary is eligible for subsidy again for the same land after seven years, it said.

A total of 102.56 lakh ha has been covered under Micro Irrigation through PDMC from 2015-16 to 2025-26 (July 22, 2025), according to official data.

