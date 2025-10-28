Agriculture production to increase as area under kharif crops has risen: Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi, Oct 28 Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that agriculture production is expected to increase this year as the area sown under major kharif crops has gone up on the back of a better monsoon.

The total sown area for paddy has reached 441.58 lakh hectares, higher than last year. The total area under oilseeds has been recorded at 190.13 lakh hectares, with soybean and groundnut being the major crops. Similarly, pulses have been sown on 120.41 lakh hectares, marking an important step toward nutritional security, while the sugarcane area stands at 59.07 lakh hectares, benefiting sugarcane growers directly, the minister observed at a weekly review meeting of the agriculture sector.

Chouhan noted that most major reservoirs are at normal or above-normal water levels, ensuring irrigation needs are well met and enabling the timely sowing of kharif crops. The consistent soil moisture has aided crop growth and is expected to support an expansion in rabi sowing areas.

It was also informed that harvesting of kharif crops has begun in some regions, covering around 27 per cent of the total kharif area so far, while rabi sowing has commenced in the early stages. The condition of onion, potato, and tomato crops across the country is satisfactory, and the current stock of rice and wheat exceeds the buffer norms.

The minister also highlighted that the Cabinet’s approval for a Rs 38,000 crore fertiliser subsidy announced on Tuesday will help to augment farm production.

Agriculture Commissioner P.K. Singh presented a report indicating improved water availability for irrigation projects and reservoirs, facilitating agricultural growth in irrigated regions. The total live storage in 161 reservoirs across the country stands at 165.58 billion cubic metres (BCM), which is 104.30 per cent of last year’s level and 115.95 per cent of the ten-year average.

Chouhan also stated that the Central government, in coordination with states, will provide all necessary support to promote greater sowing and record productivity of pulses and oilseeds in the upcoming rabi season.

