Ahead of 2024 polls, UP BJP to enrol two crore NaMo volunteers

Lucknow, Dec 4 Ahead of 2024 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has begun the task of creating a huge ground-level workforce of two crore ‘NaMo volunteers’ to focus on ‘labharthis’ (beneficiaries) and the ‘labharthis-to-be’ -- the new voter class actively engaged by the party.

The ‘labharthi’ outreach that the party is set to step up, especially after its spectacular triple triumph in key Hindi heartland states, is aimed at ensuring 100 per cent coverage of various public welfare schemes.

According to party sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NaMo App will be used by the party to enlist its ‘labharthi’ and people-outreach digital work force.

“We have decided to add two crore volunteers on the NaMo App and these would be our ‘Viksit Bharat ambassadors’. The BJP cadres have taken this target upon them and hopefully it would be surpassed,” state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said.

He also said Viksit Bharat Yatras and mobile video vans, carrying the message of BJP’s outreach towards beneficiaries as well as showcasing how the country has grown in the last 9.5 years, are essentially part of the party’s mission to ensure 100 per cent coverage of public welfare schemes.

All cadres are required to download the NaMo App on their smart phones, after which they would then be required to get the same done on the smart phones of as many people as possible, said Dharampal Singh, UP BJP general secretary (organisation).

Between December 15 and 17, the party would organise district level workshop, after which a series of interesting activities, all aimed at voter connect, would follow.

“There would be the 100-day challenge, microdonation campaign. There would also be campaigns like selfie with first-time voters, selfie with farmers and all these campaigns would have to be uploaded on the NaMo app,” added Singh.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor