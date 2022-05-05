Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, BSF detects cross-border tunnel

With the detection of cross border tunnel along the International Border area in Jammu, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

BSF Jammu detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday (May 4) in the area of Border Out Post (BOP) Chak Faquira opposite the Samba area.

"This tunnel, with a 2 feet opening, is freshly dug and is suspected to be about 150 meter long originating from the Pakistan side," the BSF said.

As per a BSF official, the tunnel detection is the result of rigorous and consistent efforts of BSF troops during a fortnight-long anti tunneling exercise carried out in the area.

"With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra; 21 sandbags have been recovered which were used to strengthen the exit of the tunnel," he said.

The officer further added that BSF teams are working to search the tunnel to get more details in the case. "The search will be carried out during the day."

BSF Inspector General Jammu DK Boora lauded the devotion and dedication of BSF troops in detecting the tunnel.

"This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than one and half years. This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan's establishment to create trouble in India. BSF has been always at the forefront to safeguard the borders and create a sense of security among the border population," he said.

Boora added that the efforts of the BSF will continue further to detect any other possible tunnels.

Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30 and conclude on August 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

