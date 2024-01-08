Ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration, PM Modi Launches 'Swachh Mandir Campaign' 

With the Ayodhya Ram Mandir cremation ceremony just two weeks away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a call for all temples across the country to initiate a comprehensive cleanliness campaign at every pilgrimage site, both small and large.

During the launch of the 'Swachh Mandir Campaign, Prime Minister Modi disclosed that the nationwide cleanliness drive is scheduled to kick off on January 14 and conclude on January 22, coinciding with the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. Stressing the importance of cleanliness, he urged the nation to actively participate in this initiative, aligning with his broader vision for a clean India.

PM @narendramodi has requested the nation to clean all the temples in a nationwide campaign from January 14 to January 22nd. This cleanliness drive will contribute to the PM's visionary idea of a clean India under #SwachhBharatMission.@mohua_india@HardeepSPuri@mp_kaushal… pic.twitter.com/QCDVysXZ2C — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 8, 2024

In an Instagram address, PM Modi directed his message to the residents of Ayodhya, urging them to prioritize the city's cleanliness. He highlighted the anticipated influx of visitors from India and around the world during the Ram Mandir inauguration and encouraged Ayodhya residents to take a pledge to make their city the cleanest in India. Emphasizing the universal ownership of Lord Ram, he underscored that, as devotees prepare for his arrival, every temple and pilgrimage site should be maintained in an immaculate condition.