Ahead of Bihar elections, Congress launches 'Save the Constitution' march in Patna

Patna, April 29 With the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 approaching, the Congress has intensified its campaign, launching a large-scale public outreach under the banner 'Save the Constitution' on Tuesday.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram led a massive march in Patna to demonstrate the party's commitment to constitutional values and to assert its presence within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

The march began at the Congress headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, and proceeded along Ashok Rajpath to Bas Ghat, drawing participation from a large number of Congress leaders and workers.

"Our goal is to save the Constitution and stop those trying to violate it," said Rajesh Kumar Ram.

Echoing the sentiment, Madan Mohan Jha, Congress Legislative Council leader in Bihar, added: "The idea behind this march is to connect with the people of Bihar and spread awareness about constitutional values."

Participants in the march carried a large Tricolour, Congress flags and chanted slogans in support of the Constitution.

The BJP was the main target of criticism during the event, particularly on issues such as the Waqf Act.

Political observers see this march not only as a public mobilisation effort but also as a strategic signal within the Mahagathbandhan alliance, possibly aimed at increasing the Congress' bargaining power for a greater share of seats in the upcoming elections.

It is also being seen as a subtle message to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the alliance's main face. The Congress top leadership has not announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's name as the Chief Minister face for the Bihar Assembly election.

Leaders like Krishna Allavaru, the state in charge of the Congress, have already announced that the CM's face will be decided after the poll outcome.

This is part of a broader campaign strategy by Congress, following party leader Kanhaiya Kumar's earlier participation in the "Palayan Roko, Naukri Do Yatra", which drew crowds across Bihar and focused on unemployment and youth migration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor