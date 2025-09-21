Ahead of festive season, Haryana DGP reviews law and order situation

Chandigarh, Sep 21 Ahead of the onset of the festive season, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Sunday reviewed the law and order situation and discussed action against foreign nationals illegally residing in the state, moneylenders, criminals, miscreants and traffic management.

DGP Kapur directed all officers to review cases related to illegally residing foreign nationals every week and ensure strict action is taken.

He directed that a separate cell be constituted in every district for this purpose and instructed that action be taken on received inputs.

He directed officers to send weekly reports on this matter to police headquarters.

At the meeting, DGP Kapur reviewed the ongoing intensive campaign against moneylenders.

Sonipat Police Commissioner Mamta Singh informed that the police are receiving full cooperation from the public and that complaints are being acted upon promptly.

The DGP clarified that the main objective of this campaign is to help needy and poor people. He said those moneylenders who exploit the helplessness of the poor, charge exorbitant interest, and even seize their property, will face strict action.

He instructed that strict surveillance be maintained on criminals and anti-social elements.

He directed Station House Officers (SHOs) to personally monitor such individuals, hear complaints against them themselves, and ensure strict action.

The DGP emphasised that criminals should be categorised into different groups so that monitoring and action can be carried out more effectively.

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Highways) Hardeep Doon said during a special campaign conducted from September 5 to 14, a total of 30,603 challans were issued. These included actions against drunk driving, noise pollution, and other traffic violations.

Awareness campaigns were also conducted during this period.

The DGP directed that accident-prone areas be identified and necessary road safety measures be taken there.

Also, DGP Kapur instructed to spread awareness among the public about compliance with lane driving rules.

He said traffic police officers and personnel should explain to the public that vehicles must not be driven in the fast lane continuously, as the fast lane is meant only for overtaking.

Keeping the festival season in mind, DGP Kapur directed officers to further strengthen security arrangements.

He said that in large fairs and temples where huge crowds gather, high-quality CCTV cameras must be installed to prevent accidents and criminal incidents.

If the crowd exceeds the prescribed limit, entry must be controlled at the main gate itself. Special surveillance must also be maintained on suspicious and anti-social elements, he added.

