Ahead of G20 Summit, S.Korea launches advertising campaign to highlight 'friendship'

New Delhi, Sep 8 South Korea's Office of the Overseas Public Relations Secretary has organized an ambient advertising campaign titled '50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India', ahead of the G20 Summit in the national capital which will be attended by the Asian country's President Yoon Suk Yeol.

In a statement, the Office said: “In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India and the visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol, we planned the advertisement with the purpose of reminding the people of Korea and India of the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries and sending a message to share expectations for a bright future.”

"With this advertisement and event, we hope that many Indian citizens will develop a fondness for South Korea and that it will serve as an opportunity for them to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India."

President Yoon's office said in a separate statement that the promotion campaign, emphasising on the longstanding friendship and trust between the two nations, was installed in two locations in the national capital on Wednesday.

It also said that Yoon's participation in the G20 Summit and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations raise expectations for the development of bilateral ties and message of advancing towards a shining future based on the past five decades of friendship and trust.

It further said that the campaign features the commemorative slogan for the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations: "50 years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India" It carries a message of moving towards a bright future based on the 50 years of friendship and trust between both countries Ambient advertising leverages the characteristics of specific locations or environments for advertising.

In this case, the campaign utilised the architectural and environmental features of the South Korean Embassy's in India's main entrance and exterior walls, as well as the exterior walls and rooftop of the Korean Cultural Centre India.

The advertisement installed at the Korean Embassy shows an intriguing design. When the main entrance is closed, it displays the message "50 years of friendship and trust".

However, when the entrance is opened, it reveals the message "50 years of creating a bright future'" on the main building's exterior wall.

Additionally, an interesting '50' logo representing the 50th anniversary of Korea-India diplomatic relations is also shared. (See attached photo for reference.)

The advertisement installed at the Korean Cultural Centre India is drawing the attention of New Delhi citizens as it contains the moment when President Yoon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands and pledged cooperation during their bilateral meeting, which took place on the occasion of the G7 Summit in May.

In particular, thanks to the "K-Ambient" event organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, where creative short videos are shot against the backdrop of this photo campaign and shared on social networking sites, both on-site visits and online sharing have increased.

