Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, S. Korean envoy lauds bilateral economic ties

New Delhi, March 4 South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok on Monday appreciated the deepening and expanding economic relations between India and Korea -- a day ahead of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to the Asian nation beginning Tuesday.

Ambassador Jae-bok spoke at the inaugural session of the CII Delhi State Annual Session and Business Conference in the capital on Monday where a publication - "India & Republic of Korea - Enduring Business Partnership at 50 and Beyond" - was released.

"In his congratulatory remarks, @ChangJaebok1, Ambassador of Korea to India, appreciated deepening and expanding economic relations of Korea and India," the Korean Embassy said in a message posted on X.

According to the Embassy, the publication carries stories of 50 Korean and Indian companies commemorating the 50th diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Addressing a media briefing late last month, Jae-bok spoke about the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries with hopes of concluding negotiations on the pact ahead of a likely state visit by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to visit after the elections in South Korea, scheduled to be held in April this year.

Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar will be making his first visit to Seoul from March 5-6 to co-chair the 10th India - Republic of Korea Joint Commission Meeting with his S Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul.

The strategic partnership between the two nations has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education, S&T, and culture. The Joint Commission Meeting is expected to comprehensively review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and explore avenues for further strengthening it, according to a Ministry of External Affairs release.

It will also provide an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor