Ahead of Janmashtami, UP CM orders special vigilance in Mathura, bans objectionable posters

Lucknow, Aug 25 Ahead of Janmashtami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered special vigilance in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, where the festival is celebrated with great reverence and pomp.

Highlighting the sensitive nature of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi/Shahi Idgah Mosque site, which has been on the radar of ISI and various terrorist organisations, CM Adityanath called for special attention to be given to security arrangements in the area.

He also mandated the videography of processions for security purposes, ensuring that all CCTV cameras along the procession routes and at event venues were operational. Furthermore, drone cameras should be deployed to monitor key sensitive areas.

Issuing necessary guidelines to the officials, he asked them to ensure security, cleanliness and other arrangements during Krishna Leela, tableau and procession across the state.

Underscoring the importance of preventing disputes during worship and processions, the Chief Minister pointed out that conflicts often arise over decorating tableaus at disputed sites, disagreements over procession routes, and organising non-traditional events.

Calling for grand and devout celebrations across the state jails, police lines and stations, he stressed the need for the festival to be celebrated traditionally and respectfully and firmly stated that no indecent dance programmes should be allowed.

Asserting that no new traditions should be introduced under any circumstances, the chief minister ordered the updation of lists containing names of anti-social and communal elements, stressing that strict action should be taken against such individuals if necessary.

The Chief Minister further instructed that a comprehensive list of Leela Sthals, pandals, temples, and 'Shobha Yatras' be compiled for each district, with a well-coordinated police arrangement in place.

Furthermore, CM Aditynatah has ordered the deployment of adequate police forces at crowded locations to ensure public safety and traffic management during the celebration programmes in various temples.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of robust security and traffic management, taking into account the anticipated number of devotees expected to attend these events.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor