Ahead of Krishna Janmashtami, Muslim artisans prepare brass idols of 'Laddu Gopal' in Aligarh

Aligarh, Aug 12 Aligarh, a city renowned for its locks and educational institutions, is gaining recognition for a new craft—idol-making. As the festival of Krishna Janmashtami approaches, local artisans have been busy preparing idols of various Hindu deities. What stands out this year, much like earlier, is the remarkable participation of Muslim artisans, who are skillfully crafting brass idols of Laddu Gopal, symbolising unity and communal harmony.

Idol trader Kapil Gupta shared insights into the thriving business ahead of the festival.

“Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great joy across the country. Laddu Gopal is the most worshipped deity during this festival. We have received numerous orders not only from within India but also from abroad. Our idols are handmade and decorated meticulously,” he told IANS.

Gupta added that the idol business in Aligarh has a legacy of over 100 years, and the demand for Laddu Gopal idols keeps growing every year.

He also emphasised the diverse community involvement in this craft.

“Muslim artisans and even Sikh craftsmen are actively engaged in this trade. Since these idols are entirely handmade, it requires skilled hands and dedication. Muslim brothers contribute immensely to Hindu festivals by creating these beautiful idols. People from all communities work together harmoniously,” Gupta noted.

One such artisan, Aqeel Khan, who specialises in welding brass idols, spoke about his experience.

“With Janmashtami approaching, I am preparing Laddu Gopal idols. This is our livelihood. Hindus and Muslims live together peacefully here, and we take pride in this work. It’s a craft I’ve been practicing for 25 years, and my family, including my children, continues this tradition. We feel great joy making these idols during the festival,” he said.

Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival, marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Also known as Krishna Janmotsava, it holds profound religious and spiritual significance. Celebrated nationwide with grandeur, the festival falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on August 16, 2025.

