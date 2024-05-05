Ahead of LS polls in Gujarat, 200 Congress members join BJP

Rajkot, May 5 A total of 200 Congress members switched to the BJP on the final day of campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat.

"These leaders are pillars of Congress, coming from the grassroots. However, Congress seems like a sinking ship, focusing solely on divisive caste politics," remarked a BJP spokesperson.

"Amid a leaderless Congress and its waning presence in Gujarat, we have decided to join the BJP, aligning ourselves with their vision for nation-building. Additionally, we pledge our full support to Purshottam Rupala and the BJP," said a Congress leader who switched the party.

Earlier on May 4, Ashok Dangar, former Rajkot Mayor and a senior Congress leader, officially joined the BJP in a ceremony attended by BJP Pradesh Vice President Bharat Boghra and local BJP candidate Parshottam Rupala. Dangar thanked the BJP leadership for the warm welcome, marking his return to the party for the second time.

In a synchronised move, Boghra, Rajkot's former Deputy Mayor and ex-Chairman of the Congress State OBC Cell, and three Mahamantri from the Rajkot Congress, also switched their allegiance to the BJP.

Gujarat Congress leader Paresh Dhanani will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Rajkot seat.

On the other side, Parshottam Rupala, a member of the Patidar community and current Union Agriculture Minister, has been facing severe backlash from the Kshatriya community. This dissent stems from his remarks concerning historical inter-faith marriages between Maharajas and Mughals. Despite apologizing and engaging with community leaders, the agitation against him grew.

Gujarat goes to polls on May 7.

