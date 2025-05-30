Ahead of PM Modi's Bhopal visit, Cong hits out at BJP over MP Minister Vijay Shah

Bhopal, May 30 A day before Prime Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress, on Friday, once again hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

In a collective political attack aimed at the BJP, Congress leaders did press conference and wrote open letters to PM Modi, asking why Minister Vijay Shah, whose comments on Colonel Qureshi were referred as "gutter" and "crass" by the courts, was not sacked from the state Cabinet?

In his open letter to PM Modi, State Congress President Jitu Patwari, citing NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), said that Madhya Pradesh has reported the highest crime against women in the past few years.

Patwari said that three big cities -- Bhopal, Indore and Gwalior have been declared as red zone for crime against women.

He also added that PM Modi will address a rally being organised in honour of Ahilyabai Holkar so the people of Madhya Pradesh will expect the Prime Minister to say something about Vijay Shah from Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan.

"The Congress accepts that women empowerment and honoring women is a good step, but this event, which is being organised on public money, should not be used for political purposes," Patwari said, adding that financial debt on the Madhya Pradesh government has already crossed Rs 4.21 lakh crore.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister P.C. Sharma in a separate letter, wrote that Colonel Qureshi, who brought honour to the country, was referred as "sister of terrorists" by Minister Vijay Shah.

He also demanded action on a Turkey-based firm -- which has been assigned the contract for fare collections at to be inaugurated Indore Rail Metro.

"We are expecting that when Prime Minister will pay homage to Ahilyabai Holkar at Jamboree Maidan, he will also say something about Vijay Shah, who made gutter remarks on Colonel Qureshi," Sharma wrote in his letter addressed to PM Modi.

On Saturday, PM Modi will take part in a 'Mahila Sashaktikaran Maharashtra Sammelan' (Women Empowerment Mega Rally) on the 300th birth anniversary of legendary queen Ahilyabai Holkar at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan.

At this event, the Prime Minister will perform the virtual bhoomi-pujan for ghat (stretch) construction along the Kshipra River, which is the part of the Simhastha-2028 preparations.

He will also release a commemorative postage stamp, Rs 300 coin and postal stamp dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar, as well as virtually inaugurate two airports and the Indore Railway Metro.

