Ahead of PM Modi’s expected visit, two Central teams reach disaster-hit Himachal

Shimla, Sep 6 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, two teams of the Union Home Ministry will arrive in the state on Sunday to assess the damage in Chamba and Kullu districts that faced severe devastation caused by incessant rainfall, which has claimed lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture, officials sources confirmed on Saturday.

One team will reach Chamba from Pathankot, and the other team will go to Kullu from Chandigarh. Both teams will be on tour till September 10, and they will assess the damage and submit a report to the Home Ministry, a senior state government functionary told IANS.

The state government has pegged a loss of Rs 3,959 crore. Till now, the spells of rain have continued during the monsoon, and the figure of damage is increasing in all 12 districts of the state.

The Indian Air Force has been deployed for rescue operations of the Manimahesh Yatra to assist stranded pilgrims.

“Prime Minister Modi's visit is not being scheduled at this point due to bad weather. When the weather clears next week, PM Modi may conduct an aerial survey of Kullu and Chamba,” an official said.

“Last week, due to bad weather, the visit to Himachal Pradesh by the Prime Minister's Office could not be scheduled,” he added.

The Congress government in the state has been demanding a special relief package from the Central government.

In June, 31 people died in the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district and road connectivity to all places was cut off. After that, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and now Chamba district were badly impacted.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 1,087 roads remain blocked, while 2,838 power supply lines and 509 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

During the monsoon session of the Assembly, the government passed a resolution to declare the state a national disaster-hit state in view of the unprecedented disaster situation.

In 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered a loss of more than Rs 10,000 crore due to natural disasters. In 2024, too, Shimla and Kullu districts bore the brunt of natural calamity.

