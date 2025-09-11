Ahead of PM Modi’s likely Manipur visit, Army reviews security situation

Imphal, Sep 11 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur on September 13, the Army has reviewed the security situation and preparedness of forces in various districts, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that Lt Gen Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps, has conducted a review of the security of different districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, Imphal, Bishnupur and various other locations.

Lt Gen Pendharkar interacted with senior officials and troops of the Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police and other security forces deployed in security duties in different locations in the state.

The GOC also visited units and sub-units deployed along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur to review the situation on the ground and complimented all ranks for the high standards of commitment, professionalism and motivation.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday (September 9) held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities in Churachandpur and discussed the possible visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

The Governor, on September 7, held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi. An official said that Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting.

However, all officials were tight-lipped about the discussions that took place during the meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Officials and BJP leaders in Manipur said that the Prime Minister’s visit to Manipur is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Reports said that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly-constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and from Aizawl, he would visit two places of Manipur -- Imphal and Churachandpur.

A senior official in Imphal said that various district administrations are making arrangements for webcasting of the Prime Minister’s programme in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district ahead of the ‘VVIP visit’.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S., in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a ‘No Drone Zone’ area.

The Prime Minister's likely visit to Manipur on September 13 would be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Prime Minister is expected to be on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13-14.

PM Modi's visit is centred around the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.

After a prolonged ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N. Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

