Ahead of PMK's meet, S. Ramadoss calls for reviving party's true spirit

Salem, Dec 27 The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is set to hold its General Council meeting in Salem on December 29, a gathering that party founder Dr S. Ramadoss has described as a defining moment in the organisation's history.

In a message released ahead of the meeting, Ramadoss made an emotional appeal to party workers and volunteers, urging them to come together to revive what he called the "true spirit" of the PMK.

Calling the meeting far more than a routine organisational exercise, Ramadoss said it marked a decisive phase in the party's journey.

"This is not just another administrative gathering. This is the rebirth of the real PMK. It is not a fight for power or positions, nor a family dispute. It is a struggle to protect the soul of the movement that we built together," he said.

Reflecting on the party's decline in recent years, the PMK founder acknowledged that the organisation, which once had 20 MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, has lost much of its political standing and public confidence.

He attributed this setback to a lack of hard work and accountability within the party leadership.

"The erosion of credibility did not happen overnight. It happened because responsibility was neglected," he said.

Ramadoss also referred to the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding the party’s internal functioning, stating that serious questions had been raised about its leadership and direction.

"When doubts arise about the very foundation of a political movement, how can it move forward without course correction?" he asked.

Describing the Salem General Council as a turning point, he said the meeting would mark the beginning of a renewed struggle to reclaim the party’s lost identity, recognition, and electoral strength.

He recalled that the PMK had once been a powerful political force, even participating in government after winning 25 Assembly seats, and asserted that the party must now work towards regaining that stature.

"This may be my final political battle," Ramadoss said.

"But until my last breath, I will continue to fight for this movement and for my people," he said.

He called upon party cadres, volunteers, and supporters to attend the Salem meeting in large numbers and stand united with honesty, discipline, and commitment, describing the gathering as a decisive moment in shaping the future of the PMK.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor