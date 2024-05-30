Ahead of polls, BJP's Anandpur Sahib nominee gets a boost with backing of PM, BJP chief and UP CM

Anandpur Sahib, May 30 The BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, Subhash Sharma, on Thursday got a boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters to elect his old colleague by a record margin.

Later in the day, BJP president J.P. Nadda said during a roadshow that “the voters must send a young and dynamic leader like Sharma to the Parliament so that he can raise people's issues and get them resolved”.

Nadda said Sharma’s all-round development oriented approach will transform Anandpur Sahib into one of the most developed constituencies of Punjab.

Attacking the opposition parties, Nadda said the India alliance is nothing but an alliance of corrupt leaders.

Launching a scathing attack on the politics of corruption, nepotism and appeasement of the India bloc, Nadda mentioned the schemes of the BJP government and called on the masses to form the Modi government once again.

“On June 4, India will establish a new milestone worldwide when Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time with a resounding majority,” he said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed an election rally in favour of Sharma here. Making a strong pitch for him, he told the electorate that young and dynamic leaders like Sharma should win by a huge margin.

“Come out and vote in large numbers and make sure that Dr Sharma registers victory by a huge margin,” said CM Adityanath in his speech.

He added, “Punjab pe 70 saal se raaj karne walo ki wajah se Punjab aaj behaal hai (Punjab is in distress today because of bad governance by those who have ruled the state for the last 70 years).”

The CM said he has come here to hand over the keys of his ‘bulldozer’ to Subhash. “It is my assurance to Dr Subhash that in order to wipe out the mining, sand, drug and land mafia from Punjab, I will send as many bulldozers as Dr Subhash needs.”

The high-octane campaigning for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats, witnessing a four-cornered contest, came to an end on Thursday with all top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, making a last attempt to woo its 2.14 crore voters. Voting is scheduled for June 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor