Ahead of polls, Kangana Ranaut visits Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

Dharamsala, April 15 Bollywood actress and BJP nominee from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut, on Monday met Buddhist spiritual leader The Dalai Lama at the latter's residence in McLeodganj near here.

After meeting The Dalai Lama accompanied by former Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Ranaut said, “I think it is exceptional to be in the presence of such a human being who has sheer divinity around him. It was a very emotional experience for us, something I will cherish all my life.”

To recall, Kangana’s tweet on the spiritual leader drew widespread criticism last year, with many accusing her of being insensitive to the religious sentiments of the Buddhist community.

The actress had shared an edited photo of The Dalai Lama with his tongue out, standing next to US President Joe Biden.

In Mandi, Kangana is up against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of six-time former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh.

The seat is represented by Vikramaditya's mother and three-time Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, who declined to re-enter the election fray this time despite the Congress being at the helm in the state, citing the 'unfavourable' ground situations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor