Ahead of polls, MahaYuti earmarks Rs 270 cr for publicity blitz of welfare schemes

Mumbai, July 29 In the run-up to the Assembly elections scheduled later this year in Maharashtra, the ruling MahaYuti on Monday evening announced the allotment of a whopping Rs 270 crore for launching a special publicity campaign for its slew of welfare and development schemes.

The General Administration Department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard, days after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced a slew of freebies and sops for all sections while presenting the state Budget.

The populist schemes included Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Pink e-rickshaw scheme, mass marriage scheme, Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana, free higher education to girls, free power up to 7.5 horsepower for agricultural pumps, Mukhyamantri Tirthdarshan Yojana (pilgrimage visit), and Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana, among others.

A media blitzkrieg will now be carried out through newspapers, TV channels, radio, and social and digital media to spread information about the schemes.

According to the government resolution, of the Rs 270 crore, Rs 136.35 crore has been earmarked for publicity through private and public hoardings, digital flex banners, hoardings at state transport bus stands, BEST bus stops, suburban railway stations, metro railway stations, airports, housing complexes, and others.

The government has earmarked Rs 51 crore for publicity through social and digital media, SMS, bulk OBD calls, WhatsApp chatbot, and WhatsApp messaging, etc.

A total of Rs 39.70 crore has been allotted for publicity through Doordarshan, All India Radio, private FM channels, community radio channels, cinema halls, audio jingles, local cable networks, and public announcements in supermarkets and railway stations, etc.

The government has also allocated Rs 40 crore for publicity through newspapers and Rs 3 crore for publicity through short films, documentaries, TVC with celebrities, and audio and visual clips.

Sources said the state government’s move aims to counter the opposition’s 'fake narrative' calling the welfare schemes 'election Jumla'.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also slammed the opposition for questioning the funds needed for the implementation of the schemes, especially those aimed at empowering girls and women.

