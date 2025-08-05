Ahead of RG Kar tragedy's anniversary, Kolkata Police summons doctors who led protests

Kolkata, Aug 5 Ahead of the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy's anniversary, Kolkata Police have summoned doctors, who were at the forefront of last year's agitation, for their involvement in protests.

Incidentally, these doctors have been summoned at a time when the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, and other doctors' organisations have planned a series of protest movements on August 9 to observe the first anniversary of the RG Kar rape and murder tragedy.

Kolkata Police had sent summons to both senior and junior doctors like Manas Gumta, Subarna Goswami, Kinjal Nanda, Debashis Halder, and Kaushik Chaki in connection with three cases, all registered last year.

Speaking to IANS, Manas Gumta, former general secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD), West Bengal, said: "The move reflected the vindictiveness of the state administration and was aimed at issuing a threat to the doctors' fraternity to refrain them from carrying out further protest movements on the issue in the coming days."

"The state government is trying to scare us by sending this summons, after being frightened to see last year's massive protest movements. The police want to intimidate us. Surprisingly, the summons have been sent for merely taking part in protest rallies. Is this acceptable in a democracy? Does the government have the right to dictate whether a person can take part in a protest movement? I strongly condemn this vindictiveness of the state government and its police administration," said Gumta.

According to police sources, summons were sent on the basis of three case numbers, namely 259, 261 and 263. In case number 259, a case was registered for the procession from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata. Case number 261 referred to their protest movement during the Durga Puja procession last year. Case number 263 referred to a gathering on the metro channel in central Kolkata on Maha Ashtami.

Demanding a fair investigation and justice, members of various organisations, including Medical Service Centre, Service Doctors affiliated with All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO, West Bengal Doctors' Forum, and Association of Health Service Doctors, staged multiple protest movements. Later, the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD), West Bengal, also joined the movement.

Speaking to IANS, the convenor of JPD, Punyabrata Goon, described the police summons to such doctors as unfortunate.

"The state government is trying its best and resorting to such tactics to stifle the voice of protest. We have no words to condemn this.

On August 8, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum will take out a torch rally from College Square to Shyambazar in north Kolkata at 9 pm. From midnight to 4 am the next day, they would organise a sit-in at Shyambazar five-point crossing.

On August 9, JPD and Abhaya Mancha will tie rakhis in the morning to send the message of providing safety and security to the people. At 4 p.m., doctors will assemble at Hazra crossing to take out a march to Kalighat (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence). At 6 p.m., the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum has given a call for a gathering at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the same day, the parents of the R.G. Kar victim have given a call for a "non-political" march to Nabanna (state secretariat).

The body of a woman junior doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was recovered from the seminar hall within the hospital premises on August 9, last year.

