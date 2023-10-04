Ahead of Sisodia's bail hearing, ED searches AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Excise Policy case

New Delhi, Oct 4 Ahead of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's bail hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches were currently underway at the premises of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection to the now-scrapped Excise Policy case

The ED team arrived at the MP's residence at around 7 a.m. and carried out searches.

Besides the raid at Singh's residence, the ED sleuths also carried out searches at the premises of other people linked to the case.

Sisodia's bail hearing on Wednesday comes after the apex court had adjourned it after a joint request by lawyers from both sides on September 15.

The former Deputy Chief Minister has two special leave petitions listed for Wednesday against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED.

He is facing a money laundering probe in connection with the alleged Excise Policy scam and has been in jail since February.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approvers in connection with a money laundering case related to the scam.

Both Arora and Raghav Magunta were arrested by the ED and are currently out on bail.

After hearing the matter at length by the Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta for the ED and the accused’s counsel, the judge issued a directive to them to cooperate with the investigation and disclose all information they have about the case to the investigators.

In August, Raghav Magunta was granted bail by the high court since the ED did not take any objection with his application for grant of relief.

The ED had submitted that the accused was cooperating in the investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor