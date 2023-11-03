Ahead of Telangana polls, United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS

Hyderabad, Nov 3 The United Muslim Forum, which comprises various socio-religious organisations, has extended support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled on November 30.

Leaders of various constituents of the UMF on Friday met BRS working President K.T. Rama Rao and conveyed their full support to the ruling party.

They said the BRS government has worked committedly for the welfare of the minorities in Telangana and also allocated the highest budget for the minorities when compared to other states of the country.

The leaders also said that the BRS government introduced various schemes which improved the socio-economic conditions of the minorities in the state.

They observed that residential schools set up for the students from the minority communities laid the path for their bright future. The delegation also highlighted how the 'Shaadi Mubarak' scheme is helping the women from minority communities.

The members presented a memorandum to KTR, suggesting measures to be taken in the future to help the minorities.

KTR said the BRS government has been working for the welfare of all sections of the society irrespective of their caste, region, and religion.

He mentioned that there have been no curfews or other communal disturbances in the state in the past 10 years, adding that Telangana believes in the culture of ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’.

The UMF members who were present at the meeting included Moulana Akber Nizamuddin, Ziauddin Nayyar, Moulana Syed Masood Hussain and Moulana Syed Zaheeruddin Ali Sufi.

