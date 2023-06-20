Ahmedabad: 1 killed, 8 injured after balcony collapses during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

On the way of the yearly Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, a balcony of a run-down house collapsed on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring five others in Ahmedabad's Dariapur neighbourhood.

Some of the injured were standing on the second-storey balcony watching the chariot procession while some were standing underneath, said inspector JS Chaudhary of Dariapur police station.

A 36-year-old person named Mehul Panchal died during treatment while the condition of five others were stable. They were rushed to the civil hospital where Mehul Panchal, 36, died during treatment while the condition of the other five was said to be stable, he said.

Videos of the incident showed three persons standing on the balcony as the 146th annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was passing.