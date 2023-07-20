Ahmedabad accident: Guj CM orders probe, seeks action

Gandhinagar, July 20 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday ordered a probe into the accident that took place on the flyover near the ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad and also directed officials to take strict action against the accused.

A speeding Jaguar ploughed into a crowd on a flyover near the ISKCON temple in the early hours of Thursday, killing nine persons and injuring at least 13 others. The car was being driven by a college student.

The student has been identified as Tathya Pragnesh Patel, who is the son of a wealthy builder -- Pragnesh Patel, and is in the second year of college.

CM Patel on Thursday convened a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to address the situation following the accident.

"He ordered immediate stringent legal action, detention, and an impartial investigation against those responsible for this tragedy," an official said.

Consequently, one Joint Commissioner, three Deputy Commissioners of Police, and five Police Inspectors have been assigned to investigate the incident under the direct supervision of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner.

Patel also directed the police, road-house, urban development department, and local authorities to enhance the CCTV camera network and install more light poles on highways across the state, including those passing through cities, to monitor vehicle speeds.

The Chief Secretary was instructed to strengthen coordination among the relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister extended his condolences to the families of the nine individuals, including two policemen, who tragically lost their lives in the accident.

A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh has been announced for the kin of the deceased.

Additionally, it has been decided to provide the full cost of treatment and assistance of Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Bhupendra Patel instructed Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to visit Sola Civil Hospital and extend support to the victims' families as well as the injured undergoing treatment there.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi also visited the accident site and held a meeting with senior police officer to gather detailed information about the circumstances leading to the accident.

Furthermore, it was decided during the meeting to intensify the ongoing special drive against overspeeding, rash driving, and stunts performed by youngsters in cities, making it more stringent and comprehensive.

Treating this case as the most severe and urgent, the chargesheet will be presented within a week, and the case will be expedited in a fast-track court with the appointment of a special public prosecutor, as discussed in the meeting, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor