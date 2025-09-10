Ahmedabad administration issues helpline for citizens in Nepal amid unrest

Ahmedabad, Sep 10 In light of the ongoing unrest and violent incidents reported from Kathmandu and other parts of Nepal, the Ahmedabad district administration, on Wednesday, announced a dedicated helpline for citizens, officials said.

Officials have urged that if any residents of Ahmedabad district are currently in Nepal, or if their family members are aware of such travel, they should immediately inform the administration through the helpline number 079-27560511.

The advisory also noted that Indian nationals stranded or residing in Kathmandu may directly contact the Indian Embassy in Nepal for assistance.

The Embassy has set up dedicated helplines at +977-9808602881 and +977-9810326134.

Additionally, support is available at the State Disaster Management Centre in Gandhinagar through 079-23251900/902/914.

The Ahmedabad Resident Additional Collector Bhavin Sagar said in a press statement that these measures are aimed at ensuring swift assistance and safety for citizens travelling or stuck in Nepal.

Nepal is in the grip of its worst unrest in years after the government's decision to ban social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube triggered massive protests led by Gen Z activists demanding freedom of expression, jobs, and an end to corruption.

The demonstrations, which erupted in Kathmandu and quickly spread nationwide, turned violent as security forces opened fire with tear gas, rubber bullets, and even live bullet rounds, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured.

Enraged protesters set government offices, including the Parliament and Supreme Court, on fire, vandalised political leaders' residences, and targetted media outlets, while mobs attempted looting and jailbreaks.

In response, the Nepal government deployed the Army across the capital Kathmanu, imposed an indefinite curfew, and tried to regain control, but the escalating crisis forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign.

The upheaval has laid bare long-simmering frustrations over unemployment, corruption, and economic stagnation, with Kathmandu's Mayor and youth icon Balendra Shah emerging as a key voice for calm.

India has advised its citizens to avoid travel to Nepal, while many Indian tourists remain stranded amid the chaos, underscoring the regional implications of the youth-driven movement that has shaken the Himalayan nation's political establishment.

