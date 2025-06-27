Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: AISATS Asks Four Senior Executives to Resign After Office Party Video Goes Viral - Report

Four senior employees of Air India SATS have been asked to resign after a video of an office party went viral on social media. The incident drew sharp public backlash as it took place just days after the Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 259 lives. The party was reportedly held at the AISATS office in Gurugram. Those asked to resign include Senior Vice Presidents Sampreet and Baljinder, the company’s Training Head, and Chief Operating Officer Abraham Zacariah, according to the reports. The company’s leadership has also issued warnings to other employees, urging them to avoid irresponsible behaviour in the workplace.

AISATS expressed regret over the incident and said the actions captured in the video do not reflect the company’s values. "At AISATS, we stand in solidarity with families affected by the tragic loss of AI 171 and deeply regret the lapse in judgment reflected in a recent internal video. The behaviour does not align with our values, and firm disciplinary action has been taken against those responsible as we reaffirm our commitment to empathy, professionalism, and accountability," an AISATS spokesperson said as quoted by NDTV.

Read Also | Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Black Box Data Recovered, Cause of Accident to Be Revealed Soon

AISATS is a joint venture between Air India Limited and Singapore-based SATS Ltd. It provides ground-handling and gateway services for Air India and operates at major airports across India.

Flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 p.m. on June 12. All but one of the 242 people on board were killed. The crash also caused 29 deaths on the ground. Last week, investigators recovered the Cockpit Voice Recorder from the site. The black box is expected to help determine the cause of one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters.