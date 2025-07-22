Ahmedabad Airport Bomb Threat Sparks Panic; No Suspicious Items Found, Say Crime Branch

Ahmedabad Police got a bomb threat email stating that there is a bomb at the city’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, and it will blow up the airport soon. Immediately after receiving the mail on July 22, the police launched a search operation. The crime branch said that they have not found any suspicious material so far. The Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch, said police and the fire brigade officials immediately launched a search operation after they got the bomb threat via email.

This is not the first time that police got a bomb threat email to blow up the Ahmedabad airport. A similar hoax bomb threat email was received on June 29. On June 20, they got an email stating that an IED bomb was hidden in the bathroom pipeline. These threats have caused an uproar and affected the airport operations.

The matter is not only isolated to the airport. A bomb threat email was sent to the state secretariat in Gandhinagar and the Gujarat chief minister's office (CMO) last week. However, following a comprehensive search of the property, police announced on Saturday that it was a hoax. Deputy Superintendent of Police Divyaprakash Gohil said that on July 17, an email was sent to a state government official threatening to blow up the state capital's CMO and secretariat complex.

Similar bomb threats were also made to a few schools, local courts, and the Gujarat High Court; however, they were all bogus.