Ahmedabad Bomb Threat: Several Schools Across the City Receive Threatening Emails, Security Tightened

Several well-known schools in the city, including Maharaja Agrasen School, received threatening emails warning of a bomb blast, triggering panic and emergency action. Following the threat, school authorities immediately declared holidays and began evacuating students as a precaution. Parents were alerted through urgent messages and asked to collect their children without delay. Police teams, fire brigade units and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the affected campuses to assess the situation. The sudden development created an atmosphere of anxiety within school administrations, while students and parents reacted with alarm as news of the threat spread rapidly.

Gujarat | Three schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email today. Police teams are at the respective schools: Sharad Singhal, Joint Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad Crime Branch. — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025

According to preliminary information, the threat warned of a possible explosion at around 1.30 pm, specifically targeting prominent educational institutions in and around Ahmedabad. As soon as the alert was received, security agencies swung into action, conducting thorough checks of school premises. Bomb squads and fire personnel were deployed to ensure safety, while ambulances were kept on standby as a precautionary measure. Authorities have intensified surveillance and are investigating the source of the threatening email. Meanwhile, parents and school staff remain tense, hoping for clarity and reassurance as officials work to rule out any real danger.

Schools that reportedly received the threat, as per the News18 Gujarati report: