Ahmedabad Building Fire: Woman Jumps from 5th Floor To Escape Blaze, Shocking Video Emerges (Watch)

Panic and heroism unfolded at Aatrey Orchid apartments near Indira Bridge in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning, as a massive fire ripped through the building, forcing a young woman to leap from the fifth floor in a desperate attempt to survive. In a heart-stopping video, the unnamed woman can be seen screaming as she jumps from her balcony while flames engulf the building. Miraculously, she was safely caught by people waiting on the ground below.

The blaze, reportedly originating in the air conditioning unit of a flat, quickly spread to the 'C' and 'D' wings of the apartment complex. Thick plumes of black smoke and orange flames could be seen billowing into the sky as chaos erupted among residents. Around 20 to 25 people were rescued by emergency services and local residents, who sprang into action. Several videos from the scene show acts of bravery, including one where a man lowers a young girl from a higher balcony to another man waiting below, who catches her and pulls her to safety. Fire engines responded swiftly and were still working to control the fire at the time of reporting. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and their condition is currently being assessed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, with early reports pointing to a malfunction in the air conditioning system.