Ahmedabad civic body unveils Rs 1,507-cr public development projects in presence of HM Shah

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for public development works worth Rs 1,507 crore in the presence of Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Of the total projects, Rs 525 crore worth of 28 works were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 30 projects amounting to Rs 982 crore.

The event also included the draw for 465 affordable housing units built under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana and 1,573 units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Beneficiaries were handed symbolic keys by the Union Home Minister.

At Devnagar, HM Amit Shah performed the ground-breaking for a new mini sports complex. Appointment letters were also handed over to 102 newly recruited Assistant Firemen of the AMC.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Amit Shah said Ahmedabad is steadily preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is working towards being ready for the 2036 Olympics. He highlighted how sports infrastructure in the city -- ranging from international-standard facilities to small community sports hubs under flyovers -- has expanded access for young athletes.

HM Shah noted that the sports ecosystem envisioned in Gujarat by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi through the Khel Mahakumbh has now grown into the countrywide Khelo India movement, strengthening physical and mental fitness among youth.

He added that alongside the world's largest cricket stadium, the upcoming Sardar Patel Sports Enclave and a cluster of other projects will position Ahmedabad prominently on the global sports map.

The Minister also cited Gujarat’s major infrastructure milestones, including the world’s largest renewable energy park, the Dholera greenfield smart city, the Surat–Chennai economic corridor, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train, and India’s first financial tech city—GIFT City.

Speaking about national development, Shah said India’s global standing has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with progress visible in national security, infrastructure, agriculture, irrigation, and the economy. Referring to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, he said the 2019 bhoomi pujan, 2024 pran pratishtha and the upcoming 2025 flag hoisting mark a historic accomplishment under the PM’s leadership.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Amit Shah has consistently pushed development efforts in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, aiming to make it the most developed parliamentary seat in the country. Over the past few years, development works worth over Rs 22,551 crore have been executed in the region, he said.

He added that Ahmedabad is set to become India's sports capital, with the 2030 Commonwealth Games expected to accelerate infrastructure growth and boost the city’s global prominence. The Chief Minister highlighted significant improvements in urban infrastructure -- roads, water supply, drainage, stormwater management -- along with upgrades in public spaces like parks, libraries and sports complexes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), more than 13 lakh houses have been built in Gujarat, he noted. He also pointed to the constituency's expanding green cover, with 28 lakh trees planted, Miyawaki urban forests developed, lake rejuvenation works, and the creation of oxygen parks contributing to a citywide eco-friendly ecosystem.

HM Amit Shah also inaugurated several major projects across the city, including 881 EWS houses at Thaltej (Tulsi Residency), the Electrotherm Garden in South Bopal, the redeveloped Narsinh Mehta Lake at Vastrapur, Shri Kshetra Sarovar at Sarkhej, the Narayanrao Bhandari Open Party Plot at Memnagar, 350 rehabilitation houses at New Wadaj–Natna Chapra, and a new Mini Sports Complex in Gota. He also visited the sports activity centre near Ranip Railway Overbridge and the gymnasium and library at New Ranip.

