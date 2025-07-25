Ahmedabad: Class 10 Girl Jumps Off 4th Floor of School Building, Dies During Treatment; SHOCKING Video Surfaces

A 16-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of Som Lalit School in Navrangpura on Thursday afternoon. The Class 10 student was rushed to a private hospital but died during treatment late Thursday night. She suffered serious head injuries along with fractures in her arms and legs.The incident was caught on CCTV and later went viral on social media. The footage shows the girl walking out of her classroom before jumping over the lobby railing.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

According to the reports, the incident happened around 12.30 p.m. during the lunch break. Police have seized her mobile phone and are questioning her classmates, friends and teachers. No suicide note was found in her school bag or at home. The school management has shared all CCTV footage from the day with Navrangpura police. An investigation is underway to determine the reason behind the extreme step.

Her father, who runs a shop in the Naranpura area, had dropped her at school in the morning. He received a call around 12.45 p.m. informing him that his daughter had been taken to the hospital with a severe head injury. The girl lived with her parents and younger brother.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525