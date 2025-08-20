Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed to Death by Junior; Parents Vandalise Seventh-Day Adventist School (Watch Video)

Parents and relatives of the class 10 students vandalised school premises in protest over the knife attack that took the life of a 15-year-old boy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The victim died at the hospital due to serious injuries on Tuesday, August 19, after he was stabbed to death by a class 9 student.

The victim belongs to the Sindhi community. After his death, a large number of people gathered at the school on Wednesday and vandalised the school premises in the presence of the police. The incident triggered widespread anger among the students' parents.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A class 8 student was stabbed and injured by a student of class 10 in Seventh-Day Adventist school, Ahmedabad, yesterday.



Visuals from the school as people, including the injured child's relatives, create ruckus here.

The Hindu mob, belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), vandalised schools and reportedly assaulted school staff, according to the India Today report.

Joint CP Jaipal Singh Rathore said a class student stabbed another student. Khokhara Police immediately registered an FIR under attempt to murder and detained the accused minor as per the JJ Act provisions.

"However, during the night, the injured student succumbed to his injuries. Following this, members of the Sindhi community, the victim’s family, and other parents gathered at the school," said Rathore.