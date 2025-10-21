Ahmedabad cracks down on illegal occupancy in PMAY EWS houses; 367 under scrutiny

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 The Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a crackdown on illegal occupancy in Economically Weaker Section housing units constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The action follows multiple complaints that beneficiaries had rented or transferred their allotted houses to unauthorised residents.

The Estate Department has stated that stringent and continuous checks will be carried out in the coming weeks to identify more instances of illegal occupancy in both Economically Weaker Section and other government housing schemes.

During an extensive inspection drive conducted by the AMC Estate Department across 5,611 Economically Weaker Section houses in various city zones, officials discovered that 367 units were occupied by individuals other than the original allottees. In response, the corporation has sealed 35 houses and issued show-cause notices to the owners of the remaining units, demanding explanations for the violations.

Officials said that in many cases, students and salaried employees were found living in properties meant exclusively for low-income families.

The AMC clarified that such misuse of government-allotted housing violates PMAY norms and could lead to cancellation of the housing allocation. The PMAY is a flagship housing scheme launched by the Government of India with the goal of providing affordable housing for all.

Under this scheme, specific provisions are made for the Economically Weaker Sections, basically families with an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh.

The government provides financial assistance and subsidies to help these families own safe and permanent homes, particularly in urban areas where housing costs are high. Houses built under the Economically Weaker Section category are typically smaller, low-cost units built through a partnership between central, state, and local governments, and are allotted to eligible beneficiaries after proper verification.

These houses are non-transferable, meaning beneficiaries cannot sell, rent, or allow others to occupy them, as the units are meant to ensure secure shelter for economically disadvantaged families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor