Ahmedabad crash: Black box recovered from Air India AI-171 wreckage

Ahmedabad, June 13 The black box of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which crashed minutes after takeoff in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, has been recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft.

The black box, technically known as the flight data recorder, is expected to play a vital role in unravelling the cause that led to the disaster.

It contains crucial information such as flight speed, altitude, engine performance, and cockpit audio, including communications between the pilots and air traffic control.

These specialised devices are built to withstand extreme temperatures, water, and severe impact, ensuring the survival of key data even in catastrophic conditions.

Contrary to its name, the black box is typically painted bright orange to make it easier to locate amid wreckage.

Constructed from highly durable materials like steel and titanium, the device houses two main components: the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). The DFDR logs technical flight parameters, while the CVR captures audio from the cockpit, including pilot discussions and radio exchanges with air traffic control.

In a parallel development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has recovered a digital video recorder (DVR) from the wreckage.

Investigators believe this could serve as additional evidence, offering visual insights into the final moments of the crash.

Authorities are now preparing to analyse both the flight recorders and the DVR to piece together a comprehensive timeline of events leading up to the crash.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, expressing grief over the veteran BJP leader's death in Thursday’s tragic Air India plane crash.

Among those present was Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, who had returned from London following the accident.

In an emotional tribute shared on X, the Prime Minister described Rupani's passing as "unimaginable" and recalled their long-standing association.

"Met the family of Shri Vijaybhai Rupani Ji. It is unimaginable that Vijaybhai is not in our midst. I’ve known him for decades. We worked together, shoulder to shoulder, including during some of the most challenging times," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi noted, "Vijaybhai was humble and hardworking, firmly committed to the party's ideology. Rising up the ranks, he held various responsibilities in the Organisation and went on to serve diligently as Gujarat’s Chief Minister."

