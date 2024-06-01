Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Customs Dept seize 3.7 kg cannabis worth Rs 1.12 cr in joint op

Ahmedabad, June 1 The Ahmedabad City Crime Branch in collaboration with the Customs Department, captured synthetic/hybrid cannabis weighing 3.7 kgs, with an estimated international market value of Rs. 1,12,62,000.

Officials said on Saturday that drug peddlers are increasingly using the Dark web and social media platforms to smuggle narcotics and are concealing drugs in items like lunch boxes, toys, baby care products, women's dresses, headphones, and air purifiers to evade detection.

“Acting on this information, a joint task force was established, leading to the interception of several courier parcels.

“These parcels were found to contain high-quality synthetic/hybrid cannabis, weighing 3.7 kgs with an estimated international market value of Rs. 1,12,62,000,” added officials.

A case has been registered at the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch, DCB Police Station under FIR No. 11191011240111/24, invoking Sections 80, 20(B), 23, and 29 of the NDPS Act.

"The couriers' addresses and contact details were deliberately falsified to hinder detection," officials said.

“Efforts are underway to counsel and rehabilitate the affected youth who have fallen victim to this menace. Simultaneously, stringent actions are being taken against the drug peddlers involved in this racket,” added officials.

