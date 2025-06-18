Ahmedabad Crime Branch nabs Lawrence Bishnoi gang member after 3-year hunt

Ahmedabad, June 18 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested Manoj a.k.a. Chakki Shankarlal Salvi, a 21-year-old history-sheeter and a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from Udaipur, Rajasthan. Salvi had been absconding for nearly three years following his involvement in an Arms Act case registered in 2022 by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

This is the state's crackdown on inter-state criminal networks linked to high-profile contract killings and illegal arms trade.

The original case dates back to December 14, 2022, when the Gujarat ATS arrested Rupalal Salvi near Shivalik Complex at Panchvati Circle in Ahmedabad. Rupalal was caught with a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. During interrogation, he disclosed that the weapon had been provided by Manoj Salvi. Based on this, an FIR was filed under multiple sections of the Arms Act and the Gujarat Police Act at Ellisbridge Police Station.

Despite concerted efforts, Manoj evaded capture until now. Acting on specific intelligence, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch located him at a residence in Sector-14, Hiran Magri, Udaipur, and took him into custody from Gordhan Vilas Colony. Following his arrest, Salvi was handed over to the Ellisbridge police for further questioning.

According to police records, he has at least 11 serious criminal cases registered against him across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. These include charges of armed robbery, illegal arms possession, and even murder.

He was previously detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 18 months in connection with the murder of Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a high-profile case registered under various sections of the Arms Act and criminal conspiracy.

Some of the police stations where his cases are registered include Nai, Sukher, Hiran Magri, Hathipol, and Dhanmandi in Udaipur; Samaypur Badli and Bindapur in Delhi; and Harmada in Jaipur.

In most of these cases, he was booked under the Arms Act and is suspected to have played a key role in gun-running activities. Officials confirm that Salvi has been actively involved in the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations, which span extortion, contract killings, and weapons smuggling.

According to senior officials in the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Salvi’s arrest is a major step in disrupting the Bishnoi gang’s operational network in Gujarat and nearby states.

“His criminal record and active role in arms supply make him a dangerous element. We believe his interrogation could lead to further revelations about the ongoing illegal arms trade and other gang-linked crimes in the region,” a senior officer said.

Salvi remains in police custody, and more questioning is expected in connection with recent arms trafficking cases reported in Gujarat.

