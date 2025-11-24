Ahmedabad Demolition Drive: Civic Body Begins Demolition of 40-Year-Old Illegal Encroachments in Isanpur Area Under Heavy Security

After a large-scale anti-encroachment drive at Chandola Lake earlier this year, another major demolition drive has been launched by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Monday, November 24. Under this demolition drive 40-year-old slum will be demolished in the Isanpur area.

According to reports, land near Isanpur Lake is home to over 1,000 people who are allegedly leaving illegally. AMC has launched the operation to remove these encroachments. Ahead of demolition, the administration has deployed 20 JCB machines, over 500 municipal workers and labourers and heavy police security deployed to prevent any other situation.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Demolition Drive: AMC Bulldozes Illegal Settlements of Alleged Bangladeshi Infiltrators at Chandola Lake

The state government and the municipal corporation have launched a campaign for the development and revival of urban lakes. Under this campaign, the process of removing the pressure on the lakes in the city has been accelerated.

Earlier, the biggest demolition operation in the history of Ahmedabad took place at Chandola Lake on April 29, 2025. At that time, the AMC team with 50 JCB machines started demolishing the structures from 7 am. In the first phase, 4 thousand unfinished structures were removed, and 1.50 lakh square meters of land were cleared. After that, in the second phase on May 20, 2025, 8500 unfinished structures were removed, and more than 12 thousand illegal structures were removed from a total of 4 lakh square meters of land.

Ahmedabad Deputy Municipal Commissioner Riddhesh P Raval said, "Teams from the 4 zones of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation are here. We also have the cooperation of the Police Department...There is encroachment on 30% of the area."

"So, 8 JCBs, 8 Hitachi and our vehicle are deployed here. The medical team and the Fire team are also here. Of the residents here, 10 approached the High Court. So, we won't touch their properties. We intend to demolish the remaining structures," Raval told the news agency ANI.